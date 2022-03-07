Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.39% from the company’s current price.

LON CNS opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.64. The stock has a market cap of £55.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

About Corero Network Security (Get Rating)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.