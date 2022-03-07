Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.39% from the company’s current price.
LON CNS opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.64. The stock has a market cap of £55.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.
