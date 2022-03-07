TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.90) to GBX 375 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LON:TGL opened at GBX 290 ($3.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £210.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.80 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.49.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

