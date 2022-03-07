IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,158 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

