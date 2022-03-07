State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.10 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

