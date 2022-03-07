State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

WDC stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

