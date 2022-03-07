DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 19,426 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.22 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

