The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

