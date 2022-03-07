DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,211 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

