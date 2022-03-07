DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,510 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

