DNB Asset Management AS Buys 730 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.07. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

