Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

NYSE RL opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

