Zero Reaches Market Cap of $311,518.01 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Zero has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $311,518.01 and approximately $23,353.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.73 or 0.00283582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,147,386 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

