Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Fanuc has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.