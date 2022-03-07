Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

