Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

