Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

