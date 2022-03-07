Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 21,651 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.