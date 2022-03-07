BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000.
FNCL stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.