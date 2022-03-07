BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.