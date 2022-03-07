Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Plug Power by 31,701.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

