Activest Wealth Management Purchases 1,253 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

