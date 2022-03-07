McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,490 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

ABBV stock opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.