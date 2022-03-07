The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Toro by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

