Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,115 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

