State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sempra Energy to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

