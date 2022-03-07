Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.43 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.