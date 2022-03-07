State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207,112 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

