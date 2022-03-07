argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.08.
argenx Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.