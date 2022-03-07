argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

