Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

