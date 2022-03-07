CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $120.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of CF stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

