Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of TD stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

