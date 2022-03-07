Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.
Shares of TD stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
