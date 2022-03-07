Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 8,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

