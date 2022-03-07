TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

TransUnion has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of TRU opened at $96.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

