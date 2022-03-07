Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
NRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
