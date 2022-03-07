Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

NRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

