UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE:UNF opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.19 and its 200-day moving average is $203.59. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

