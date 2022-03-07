Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.48 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

