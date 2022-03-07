The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

