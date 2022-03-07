Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 41,407 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,407 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

