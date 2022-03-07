C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

