WINk Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002574 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00372061 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

