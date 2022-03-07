Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Rises By 38.2%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

