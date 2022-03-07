bitCNY Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $201,350.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.01 or 0.06580097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.72 or 0.99765948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047455 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

