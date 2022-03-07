Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to report $5.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.63 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

