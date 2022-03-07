Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

NYSE MTN opened at $243.50 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $240.64 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,856,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

