Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

