Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIW stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. GigInternational1 Inc has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

