Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

