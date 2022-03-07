First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.30 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

