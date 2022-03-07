DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

