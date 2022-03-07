First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,020 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

