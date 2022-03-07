Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $281.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.71. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

